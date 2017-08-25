KVK organises Sankalp Se Sidhi Programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Samba under the aegis of Directorate of Extension, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies Jammu on Friday organised Sankalp Se Sidhi– New India Movement (2017-2022), sponsored by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India AT Samba on Friday.

The Sankalp Se Sidhi programme is being organised all over the country to take pledge by the stakeholder involved in agriculture and allied sectors, including farmers to put efforts which would lead to doubling of farmers’ income in the next five years.

Dr. J.P Sharma, Director Research, SKUAST-Jammu was the Chief Guest and Dr. R.K. Arora, Associate Director Extension (KVKs) was the Guest of Honour during the programme.

The programme was attended by more than 700 farmers of Samba district. On the occasion, a video dedicated to farmers was also shown with a message of Prime Minister of India Narindra Modi to the farmers of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. J.P Sharma suggested the farmers of Samba District to avail the benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes in agriculture and allied sectors. He highlighted the importance of adoption of latest agricultural technologies and advised officials of agriculture and allied departments to help farmers to exploit the full potential of resources available.

Dr. R.K Arora, Associate Director Extension (KVKs) took pledge along with Chief Guest, officers of Development Departments, farmers and staff to work for doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Dr. Vinod Gupta, Incharge Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Samba described the functioning of newly established KVK Samba. Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Scientist of KVK Kathua delivered the expert lecture to discuss the schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme etc. introduced by the government for achieving the objective of doubling the farmers’ income The other members who attended the function were Jangbhir Sing District President BJP, Dr Neerja Sharma, Dr Shalini Khajuria , Dr Amit Mahajan, Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma and Dr Ajay kumar, DIO Samba , Dy Director Employment, Assistant Director Fisheries, Principal GDC, DTO,DDM NABARD, Bank Managers J&K, UCO, India Bank etc. Dr. Sanjay Khajuria, Scientist Agroforestry carried out the proceedings of the programme and extended vote of thanks