KVK organises Sankalp Se Sidhi Programme

SAMBA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Samba under the aegis of Directorate of Extension, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies Jammu on Friday organised Sankalp Se Sidhi– New India Movement (2017-2022), sponsored by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India AT Samba on Friday.
The Sankalp Se Sidhi programme is being organised all over the country to take pledge by the stakeholder involved in agriculture and allied sectors, including farmers to put efforts which would lead to doubling of farmers’ income in the next five years.
Dr. J.P Sharma, Director Research, SKUAST-Jammu was the Chief Guest and Dr. R.K. Arora, Associate Director Extension (KVKs) was the Guest of Honour during the programme.
The programme was attended by more than 700 farmers of Samba district. On the occasion, a video dedicated to farmers was also shown with a message of Prime Minister of India Narindra Modi to the farmers of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. J.P Sharma suggested the farmers of Samba District to avail the benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes in agriculture and allied sectors. He highlighted the importance of adoption of latest agricultural technologies and advised officials of agriculture and allied departments to help farmers to exploit the full potential of resources available.
Dr. R.K Arora, Associate Director Extension (KVKs) took pledge along with Chief Guest, officers of Development Departments, farmers and staff to work for doubling the income of farmers by 2022.
Dr. Vinod Gupta, Incharge Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Samba described the functioning of newly established KVK Samba. Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Scientist of KVK Kathua delivered the expert lecture to discuss the schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme etc. introduced by the government for achieving the objective of doubling the farmers’ income The other members who attended the function were Jangbhir Sing District President BJP, Dr Neerja Sharma, Dr Shalini Khajuria , Dr Amit Mahajan, Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma and Dr Ajay kumar, DIO Samba , Dy Director Employment, Assistant Director Fisheries, Principal GDC, DTO,DDM NABARD, Bank Managers J&K, UCO, India Bank etc. Dr. Sanjay Khajuria, Scientist Agroforestry carried out the proceedings of the programme and extended vote of thanks
RISSALA POLO & ORGANIC FARMS – Sariska – Karnal – Kufri – Plassey, Bengal.
We are a team of army officers/ Polo players/businessmen & most importantly friends, whose families have served the Indian army for over 5 generations and have represented the country internationally in over 90 countries and played for the country in 3 world cup polo championships. We have got into progressive agriculture farming for the last 3 years and developed organic farms in Sariska – Karnal – Delhi & Kufri, and in the process of developing 8500 acres of top Agri land in Kolkata along with the most illustrious and respected family – the Khaitans.
Rissala farms in Delhi is spread over 15 acres, Sariska-200 acres, Karnal 300 privately owned & 1200 acres of leased land for 30 yrs, Kufri 30 acres and (Calcutta 6500 acres under process, We are in the process of setting up a silage business to cater to Appx 10,000 cows and a few selected dairy farms in India and for export purpose to UAE and Oman).
We have one dairy farm in Sariska spread over 100 acres producing organic milk to the tune of 25,000 liters every day and we sell the same under two brands – Rajdarbar & Rissala Organics (Premium brand). We also produce Cow Ghee, Curd, Organic Honey, and many other Agri products. Our second dairy is under development and will produce 10,000 liters of organic milk by Oct 2016.
Please find below the link to the website and Facebook page for more info:
1. http://rissalaorganics.com/
2. http://facebook.com//rissalaorganics
3. http://facebook.com//rissalapolo
We plant and produce high return organic crops like – Stevia, Aloe vera, lemongrass, Tulsi, maize for large silage purposes, and any other organic products like potatoes, ginger, maize, wheat, rice, sugarcane, beetroot, vegetables on contract farming for national and international companies.
We have also planted fruit and other important species of tree jungles where few acres of land is converted into jungles with various kinds of trees growing together in close proximity and fruit orchids. We are also planting fruit tree orchid, mainly Guava, Lemons, Litchi, Papaya & Chikoo. we have earmarked 500 acres for this purpose. Top quality water is in abundance and the soil is very healthy and Sandy.
THE AIM IS TO MAKE MONEY & ALSO TO BRING DEVELOPMENT AND PROGRESSIVE ORGANIC AGRICULTURE PRACTICES COMBINED WITH TRADATIONAL & HITECH MECHANASATION IN THE COMMUNITY & HELP FAMILIES ACROSS THE AREA BY BEING A ROLE MODEL OF SUCCESSFUL ORGANIC FARMING. WALKING THE TALK!!!
My reply to a gentleman who was doing kamalhassan bashing over his support for organic and sustainable farming!!!!!
I humbly request you to pl talk to farmers on ground these companies are preparing stuff and seeds that are dependent on fertilizers which these companies produce and thus we pay millions to procure the seeds and then the fertilizers and then the seeds. each acre cost 52000 for just sugar cane planting and then we are at their beck and call and we can’t even have our own seeds for the next year as these varieties do not reproduce so these companies are converting farmers into slaves who will finally have to depend upon them for everything.
Bees and insects like mayflies and midges are remarkable creatures that create the building blocks for life on Earth. Bees alone pollinate nearly three-quarters of the world’s key crops. But experts say imidacloprid is linked to colony collapse for bees and widespread loss of insect populations — threatening our natural world and our food system.
Monsanto is vying to merge with Bayer, and Dow chemical with DuPont. These beasts are growing in power, and pushing to keep their poison on the shelves. But Europe already stopped the use of this bee-killing chemical. The next step is Canada and India. If we can close those markets, it could trigger a domino effect and get countries everywhere to follow suit. Rissala is committed to bring out the truth behind the deadly chemical combined with our real time on ground experience of last 7 years.
Conservationist Rachel Carson, who led the charge to ban the chemical killer DDT in the US, once wrote: “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.” Let’s let the miraculous strength and beauty of the nature all around us be our inspiration to come together today and back the bees!
With hope, The Rissala Team.
We are a team of army officers into farming in over 10000 acres and we are into organic farming thus speak with convection with no angles or interests. reading your strong comments and understanding that you are well read and have faith in these gm seeds etc Monsanto and such companies it is necessary to give you the real on ground story. so that the real and true sides are known.
I WILL ALSO LIKE TO MENTION THAT KAMAL HASSAN IS A PERSONAL FRIEND SINCE HE SHOT HIS MOVIE “MURDNIAGYAM” WITH US IN THE 61 CAVALRY IN JAIPUR AND I HAD TAUGHT HIM RIDING.
Ally 9811159697
NEED I SAY MORE AFTER YOU HAVE READ THE MATTER BELOW———-
SIR IF BEES DIE BE REST ASSURED HUMAN RACE WILL PERISH IN LESS THAN 2 YEARS-
Imidacloprid is a systemic insecticide which acts as an insect neurotoxin and belongs to a class of chemicals called the neonicotinoids which act on the central nervous system of insects, with much lower toxicity to mammals. The chemical works by interfering with the transmission of stimuli in the insect nervous system. Specifically, it causes a blockage of the nicotinergic neuronal pathway. By blocking nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, imidacloprid prevents acetylcholine from transmitting impulses between nerves, resulting in the insect’s paralysis and eventual death. It is effective on contact and via stomach action. Because imidacloprid binds much more strongly to insect neuron receptors than to mammal neuron receptors, this insecticide is more toxic to insects than to mammals.
As of 1999, Imidacloprid was the most widely used insecticide in the world. Although it is now off patent, the primary manufacturer of this chemical is Bayer Crop Science (part of Bayer AG). It is sold under many names for many uses; it can be applied by soil injection, tree injection, application to the skin of the plant, broadcast foliar, ground application as a granular or liquid formulation, or as a pesticide-coated seed treatment. Imidacloprid is widely used for pest control in agriculture. Other uses include application to foundations to prevent termite damage, pest control for gardens and turf, treatment of domestic pets to control fleas, protection of trees from boring insects, and in preservative treatment of some types of lumber products .
Recent research suggests that widespread agricultural use of imidacloprid and other pesticides may be contributing to honey bee colony collapse disorder, the decline of honey bee colonies in Europe and North America observed since 2006.As a result, several countries have restricted use of imidacloprid and other neonicotinoids. In January 2013, the European Food Safety Authority stated that neonicotinoids pose an unacceptably high risk to bees, and that the industry-sponsored science upon which regulatory agencies’ claims of safety have relied, may be flawed, or even deceptive. INDIA IS THE LARGEST MARKET FOR THIS CHEMICAL TODAY.
