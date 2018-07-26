KVK organises plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Jammu organised plantation drive at border village Suchetgarh on Wednesday. The drive was launched under the leadership of Dr R.K Arora ADE and Incharge KVKs of SKUAST-J.
On the occasion, Dr Vikas Tandon, Chief Scientist and Head KVK Jammu was the Chief Guest.
Dr Punit Choudhary, Senior Scientist Agroforesty briefed the villagers and officers of Agriculture Department that the plantation drive was organised with an objective of planting more and more Neem plants in the village as the same has been designated as organic village for Basmati 370.
More than 100 Neem plants and many ornamental trees were planted during the programme.
Dr Rakesh Sharma, Senior Scientist Agri Extension motivated the farmers for planting of Neem trees for eco-friendly environment.
