KVK organises in-service training programme for field functionaries

KATHUA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kathua working under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu on Friday organised an in-service training programme for the field functionaries of Department of Agriculture, Kathua on role and importance of social media in Agricultural Extension in which 17 Agricultural Extensions Assistants participated.

The programme was organised under the overall guidance of Dr. K.S. Risam, Vice Chancellor & Director Extension, SKUAST-Jammu. At the onset Dr. Vishal Mahajan, Senior Scientist & Head highlighted the different activities carried out for the farming community by the KVK, Kathua. Dr. Berjesh Ajrawat, Senior Extension Specialist sensitizes the participants about the importance of Information and communication Technologies and other platforms available under Social media and these platforms can be used to share the latest information to the farming community.

Discussion on the new and improved methodologies and technologies in the field of agricultural production system is organised between Scientists of KVK, Kathua and field functionaries in which Dr Anamika Jamwal SMS (Plant Protection) and Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma participated.

The training programme concluded with the formal vote of thanks by Dr. Anamika Jamwal SMS, Plant Protection.