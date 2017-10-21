KVK organises campaign on seed treatment in Rabi crops

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology -Jammu (SKUAST-J) organised campaign on organic seed treatment in Rabi crops at village Panasa of Reasi District which was attended by a large number of farmers of the village. The programme was organised under the guidance of Associate Director Extension and Incharge KVKs of SKUAST-J, Dr.R.K Arora. Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi, Dr. Banarsi Lal gave a detail view on the seed treatment in Rabi season crops. He informed the farmers that lot of Rabi season crops diseases can be controlled by the seed treatment. He made the farmers aware on loose smut of wheat which is a destructive disease in the crop and badly affects the yield of wheat crop. Dr. Sanjay Kaushal and Dr. Suja Nabi Qureshi, scientist also spoke on the occasion. Vermicomposting technology was also explained to the farmers. KVK, Reasi scientists introduced improved varieties of Rabi season crops in the village through Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs) and urged farmers to follow the package of practices. Dr.Banarsi Lal, Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi presented the vote of thanks.