KVK Kathua organises ICAR Foundation Day

KATHUA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kathua under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu on Thursday organised 91st ICAR Foundation Day at village Saida of Garra Panchyat in which more than 55 farmers participated. The programme was organised under the guidance of Dr. K.S Risam Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu.

While welcoming the participants Dr. Vishal Mahajan Senior Scientist & Head highlighted the achievements of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the growth and development of the farmers in the country.

Dr. Anamika Jamwal SMS (Plant Protection) discussed with participants about the various insects-pest & diseases of pulses & also advised the farmers to adopt integrated pest management strategies for doubling the farmers income. Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma SMS, Animal Sciences also discuss the role and importance of livestock in doubling farmers income.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Ashwani Kumar Sarpanch, . Rajkarni Devi, Naib Sarpanch, Ramesh Chand Panch The formal vote of thanks given by Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma SMS, Animal Sciences.