KVK Kathua imparts awareness on plantation of agroforestry-horticulture plants

KATHUA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kathua under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu organised awareness programme on plantation sponsored by IFFCO. The programme is being organized throughout the country to create awareness and educate the farmers about the ill effects of climate change due to decrease in forest cover, besides other man-made circumstances. The programme was organised to mark the birth anniversary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Vishal Mahajan, Senior Scientist & Head explained the benefits of Agroforestry and related benefits accruing to plantation. He further discussed the species suitable for different agro-ecological situations prevailing in Kathua district.

Dr. Berjesh Ajrawat, Scientist (Agricultural Extension) elaborated the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in upbringing the rural economy through technological interventions in agriculture and allied sectors. Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Scientist (Agricultural Economics) elucidated the economics of climate change and importance of Integrated Farming System for mitigating the effects on agriculture through plantation.

Dr.Anamika Jamwal, Scientist Plant Protection explained the correlation between climate variability and attack of insect pests in field and horticultural crops. She also discussed the process of integrated pest management for practicing climate safe farming.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma, Scientist, Animal Sciences discussed the importance of plantation for maintaining balance between different farm activities, especially crop and livestock. He emphasized upon he plantation of Agroforestry trees for ensuring off-season availability of feed and fodder to animals.

After the programme, around 800 horticulture/Agroforestry plant saplings were distributed among more than 85 farmers who have attended the programme. Queries raised by farmers on various issues were also answered by the scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kathua.