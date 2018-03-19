KVK Kathua highlights schemes for farmers’ welfare

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kathua under the administrative control of Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu today organised Exhibition cum Kissan Goshti during Live web cast of Prime Minister from ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’, ICAR-IARI New Delhi in the premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kathua in which more than 150 farmers including farm women participated. The programme was inaugurated by Chand Kishore Sharma, Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua.

Dr. Vishal Mahajan Scientist, KVK Kathua formally welcomed the dignitaries and farmers in the programme while welcoming he elaborated on the objectives of live web cast address of Prime Minister at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kathua.

Chand Kishore Sharma in his inaugural address emphasised upon the mandate of government to double the farmers’ income by year 2022. He opined that the holistic development of farmers is the first step towards achieving the goal of doubling the farmers’ income.

Arun Kumar Gupta Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua applauded participants for their work and suggested them to be in constant touch with Department of Agriculture and KVK Kathua for different schemes and prgramme updates. He assured full cooperation to KVK in putting more efforts for uplifting the economy of farmers.

Ajeet Kumar Sharma Chief Horticulture Officer, Kathua apprised the farmers about different centrally sponsored and other schemes being run by the Department of Horticulture.

During the programme a panel discussion on account of Hon’ble Prime Minister address from Krishi Unnati Mela, ICAR-IARI New Delhi was organised in which scientists of KVK Kathua and District Officer of line departments participated and satisfactorily answered queries raised by the farmers on different topics.

On this occasion, the exhibition was also organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kathua in which different departments viz. Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry and Floriculture. The programme was also attended by Dr. Surinder Gupta, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Surishta Andotra Asstt. Soil Chemist, Dr. Kumar Rohit, Block Veterinary Officer and Dr. Umesh Kumar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Dr. Anamika Jamwal carried out the proceedings of the programme and Dr. Berjesh Ajrawat presented the vote of thanks. Others who were present during the camp included Dr. Saurav Gupta, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Bharat Bhushan and Sahil Sadotra of KVK Kathua.