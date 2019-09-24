KVK Jammu holds training for Anganwari Supervisors

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), R S Pura on Monday organised In-service training programme for ICDS Supervisors on the topic ‘Processing of Cereals and Pulses for Nutritional Adequacy.”

The training was attended by 18 female supervisors of Social Welfare Department of Tehsil R.S Pura.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Sheetal Badyal, Scientist (H.Sc) under the aegis of Directorate of Extension, SKUAST Jammu and the overall supervision of Vice Chancellor, Dr.K.S Risam.

Dr. Sheetal extended the formal welcome to the participants and the Resource Persons, Dr. Poonam Parihar and Dr. Julie Dogra, who delivered informative and technical lectures to the participants on nutritive composition, post harvest techniques and value added products from locally available cereals and pulses.

Earlier, Dr Sheetal gave a detailed account of the significance of post harvest operations in maintaining the nutritive content of foods and apprised the participants about the importance of value addition to cereals and pulses in maintaining nutritional adequacy of the diet.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, I/c KVK in his inaugural address appealed to the participants to carry forward the message of ‘Zero Tolerance To Plastics’ and Dr. Puneet Chowdhary apprised the participants about the role of Vermi-composting in maintaining healthy environment. The programme was assisted by Poonam Abrol, Prog. Astt. KVK R S Pura.

During the culmination, Dr. Sheetal extended her gratitude to Zohra Kousar, CDPO R.S Pura for her cooperation in making the programme successful.