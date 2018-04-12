KVK holds field day on wheat

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kathua under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) organised field day on Wheat in Sanjawan village in Marheen Tehsil of district Kathua under the guidance of Dr. R. K Arora, Associate Director (KVKs) to discuss the performance of demonstrated varieties of wheat in which more than 40 farmers including farm women participated.

Amrish Vaid, Chief Scientist and Head, KVK, Kathua give an account of front line demonstrations of wheat in Kathua District conducted during Rabi 2017-18.

Dr. Berjesh Ajrawat, SMS (Extension Education) highlighted the importance of field day in motivating the farmers for adoption of new technologies to increase the production and productivity of wheat.

Dr. VisahlMahajan SMS (Agro Forestry) discussed in detail about new technological inputs to increase the production and productivity of all crops in general and wheat crops in particular the role and importance of Front Line Demonstrations in transfer of technology among farming community and stressed upon the farmers to remain in contact with the scientists.

Dr. Anamika Jamwal, SMS (Plant protection) emphasised on seed treatment and IPM in the ensuing season so as to keep the crops disease and pest free.

The programme was also attended by Davinder Singh, AEA, Department of Agriculture and Sahil Sharma SRF NICRA Project. The programme was ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dillawar Singh, progressive farmer of the village Sunjawan.