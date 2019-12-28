KVK Doda conducts capacity building programme for extension functionaries

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) SKUAST-J, Doda organised a training programme on ‘Networking Techniques in Extension’ for the field extension functionaries of Department of Agriculture, Doda at KVK Headquarters Bhaderwah under the guidance of Directorate of Extension SKUAST Jammu. The programme was organized by Dr AS Charak and Dr Narinder Paul scientists from KVK Doda and assisted by Shivani Sharma.

Dr. AS Charak, Senior Scientist and Head KVK Doda welcomed the extension functionaries in the training programme.

He highlighted that the importance of proper knowledge of the basics of professionalism in extension work.

Dr Narinder Paul, Scientistof the KVK held an interactive session with the participants on principles of agriculture extension work and various networking techniques for proper dissemination of proven scientific knowledge to the farmers and getting the feedback from the grass-roots to the scientists. The participants were well acquainted with the PERT and CPM techniques in planning and implementation of the extension programmes

The programme was attended by Devinder Kumar, Prithipal Singh, Javed Iqbal, Vikram Kotwal, Youdveer Singh, Diwakar Anand and other extension functionaries from the department of agriculture Doda. Programme ended with vote of thanks by Dr GN Jha Scientist KVK Doda.