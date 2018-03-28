KVIC, army hold hands for PM’s Sweet Kranti

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a bid to promote and popularise bee-keeping as a self-employment tool, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) holding hands with Indian Army has started mission for Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s ‘Sweet Kranti’.

As a part of PM’s ‘Sweet Kranti’, KVIC in association with Indian Army’s OP Sadbhavna on Tuesday inaugurated seven days training programme for unemployed youths of Drugmulla, Kupwara. About one hundred volunteers of rural areas of Drugmulla registered themselves for the training programme which will be conducted from March 28, 2018 at Chailpatti village, Panchayat Bhavan, Kupwara.

On the occasion, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Chairperson, North Zone, KVIC, Colonel Vikas Verma, Officiating Commander, Thunderbolt Brigade, Anil Sharma, Assistant Director/ Principal PMTC, KVIC, Lieutenant Colonel Nitesh Kumar, Major Anurag Upadhyay, Sarpanchs and other village head were also present. Addressing the programme, Dr Hina said that always on the lookout for innovative ideas to change the face of the nation, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi recently said that along with Shwet Kranti there is also need to launch Sweet Kranti. “The PM’s Vision is to make India a world leader in the production of honey and bee wax and convince the farmers to increase crop production through pollination,” she said. She also explained the nutrition value of honey and its impact building Swasth Bharat bees in our life and said that bees are fine example of collective discipline.

In the meantime Colonel Vikas Verma interacted with the trainees and assured full support and help from army. Principal/Assistant Director, Incharge Kashmir, Anil Kumar Sharma gave detailed presentation about the training programme.