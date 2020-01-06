KVIB organises awareness camps

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board organized two awareness programme today at village Khadergal Bari Brahamana Samba and Narsingh Dayal Ghagwal to disseminate the masses about the schemes implemented by the Board and process of availing its benefits.

The programmes were presided over by the Vice- Chairperson KVIB Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat and attended by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer KVIB Divisional Office Jammu, District Officer KVIB Samba besides President and Vice-Chairman of Block Development Council Ghagwal and a large number of local and prominent citizens.

While addressing the gathering, the Vice Chairperson KVIB advised the women folk to start a joint venture of their own to supplement their house income and directed the Deputy CEO Jammu Division to formulate a cluster thrusting women fold also. The people of the area requested the Vice Chairperson to increase the limit of finance under PMEGP from 2500000 to above, whereupon she agreed to take the matter on higher level at centre.

Later she inaugurated some units including one of Aman Sharma under paper lamination scheme involving project cost of Rs.10.00 lacs at Khadergal and another at Bari Brahamana under car washing project with the cost of Rs. 10.00 lacs. Further, the Vice Chairperson inaugurated some more units of Ice Cream, Indian sweets, Readymade Garments and a dairy unit in Ghagwal.