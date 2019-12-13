KV-1 Udh celebrates Foundation Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Udhampur celebrated 56th foundation day with great enthusiasm and fervour. Principal Sumit Mehra was the Chief Guest on the occasion. After the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, a pledge on KVS Foundation Day was administered by the Principal highlighting the motto and dedication of KVS organization towards all round development of each student as well as making India strong and prosperous.

Group dance competition of primary wing and group song competition of secondary wing in which four houses namely Shivaji, Tagore, Ashoka and Raman participated. In group dance competition, Shivaji house stood first, Ashoka and Raman house got second position and tagore house got third position.

In group song, Raman house secured first position, Ashoka stood second and Tagore house got third position.

The Principal Sumit Mehra congratulated all the participants and blessed the students. A strong message on being good and responsible citizen was delivered by the Principal. Vote of thanks was presented to all by Meenakshi Sharma, PRT HM(Off.).