Kupwara terror attack case: NIA Court grants 25-day judicial remand of Pak terrorist

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge NIA Haq Nawaz Zargar on Monday granted 25 days judicial remand of Pakistani terrorist namely Zabiullah alias Hamza, aged 20 years, son of Sonaullah Saqib, resident of Bosan Road, Mehmood Kote, Gali No.1, near Markaz Ibnul Qasim, Multan, Pakistan, who was involved in Kupwara attack case in which three army personnel and two police personnel were martyred.

The CIO present in the court has prayed for 30 days of judicial remand of the terrorist for the completion of the investigation on the grounds that the investigation is at initial stage and all out efforts are on to unearth the larger conspiracy of carrying out terrorist act, whereby the present accused along with others have martyred three army personnel and two police personnel during encounter with security forces which took place in the forest area of Kupwara on March 20, 2018, by entering into Indian Territory illegally to carry out terrorist attacks in J&K State and a case vide RC-16/2018/NIA/DLI, under Sections 302 and 307 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act and Section 16,18 and 20 UA (P) Act wa registered. Special Judge NIA J&K Haq Nawaz Zargar after going through the application observed that keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the present case, stage of investigation and nature of offences involved in the case, this application is allowed and the accused named above is remanded to judicial custody for a period of 25 days from today i.e. upto June 7, 2018.