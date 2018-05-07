Kupwara family made to cough up Rs 3,000 for post mortem of daughter, granddaughter

Share Share 0 Share 0

33-year-old woman’s body was fished out from a pond with her child tied to her chest

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Believe it or not but a bereaved family in Kupwara district claims that it was made to arrange for different medical items worth Rs 3,000 for the post mortem of their daughter and granddaughter who were found ‘killed’ in a pond filled with water on Saturday.

Thirty-three-year-old mother of three children, Mubeena wife of Sajjad Ahmad Peer of Helmatpora, Kupwara, was found dead along with her 14-month-old baby Salia Jan, in a pond not far away from her residence. Police have registered FIR and detained her father-in-law, Bashir Ahmad Peer, for questioning.

Search is also underway for Mubeena’s husband, Sajjad, and other family members who have mysteriously disappeared from their home amid allegations from parents of the deceased, insisting that the young housewife along with her third child was done to death out of cruelty.

“We are investigating whether Mubeena, along with her young daughter, was killed by her husband, as alleged by her parents, or she committed suicide. If it is established as a case of suicide, Police will find if anybody from her family, including her husband, was responsible for abetment to suicide”, said a junior Police officer who is not authorised to speak to media.

A driver with a Srinagar-based private company, Sajjad had allegedly stayed at his home on the fateful night intervening Friday and Saturday and returned to the summer capital early in the morning on Saturday.

“Her husband had subjected her to untold cruelty in the last over two years till she was finally done to death on the night between Friday and Saturday. We have strong reasons to believe that she has been tortured and drowned to death with Salia Jan”, Mubeena’s brother Abdul Rashid Shah of Gangbug, Lolab, told STATE TIMES. He revealed that the couple had developed strained relationship after Sajjad began “flirting with one of his cousin sisters”.

Mubeena’s 6-year-old daughter, Zuha, and 4-year-old son, Ayaz, have little idea of the tragedy that has

befallen them.

According to Shah, local society groups intervened on several occasions and took undertaking from Sajjad that he would stop his “objectionable relationship” with his cousin, who lived in Gulgam village. “But every time he violated his undertaking and kept on torturing Mubeena so that she would return to her parental home”, Shah added.

“One of their neighbours called me by phone on Saturday morning to inform that Mubeena was missing from her home. None of the family called us. Thereupon, I called her father-in-law and enquired about my sister. He tersely denied knowledge about her whereabouts and asked us to look for her. Hours later, we and others of Helmatpora spotted Mubeena and her child dead in the pond. Salia Jan was found tightly tied to her chest with her scarf. The knots were so tight that the bodies of the mother and her child were separated with a knife. It was clear someone different has done it”, Shah added.

Shah said that the responsibility of getting the post mortem done at District Hospital Kupwara for completing the medico-legal formalities was of Police and officials of the Health Department. “But they left it all to me. I had just a small amount of money with me. We were asked to buy two full kits including plastic containers, test tubes and glucose from a private chemist. My friends and neighbours bought it for around Rs 3,000. Only the gloves and cotton was provided by the hospital”, Shah said. According to him, post mortem was thereafter conducted by Dr Maqbool and Dr Shaukat.

While the two doctors could not be reached for their comments, and Medical Superintendent too was “not reachable”, mobile phone of Director General Health Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman was switched off for a long time.

Block Medical Officer Kupwara, Dr Fareed Shaheen, insisted that no such complaint had been brought to his notice. “This is entirely our responsibility. Sometimes, when our supplies fall short, the family members of the deceased are asked to buy plastic containers for keeping samples of viscera. Thereafter, we complete other formalities and send the samples to FSL. It doesn’t cost more than Rs 100. I don’t know how Shah’s bill amounts to Rs 3,000”, BMO Kupwara said.