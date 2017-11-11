Kupwara bookseller held with “$ 100000 note”

ST REPORT

SRINAGAR: Police in Kupwara on Friday took into custody a local bookseller, Mushtaq Ahmad Mureer, son of Abdul Rashid Mureer of Goos and claimed to have seized a note of “US $ 100000″ from his bag while he was moving in the market.

SSP Kupwara Shamsheer Hussain confirmed the seizure from Mureer but added that the banknote recovered from him seemed to be counterfeit as no notes of $ 100000 were currently in circulation in United States or any other country.” In the past some people had been arrested while attempting to change one lakh and one million dollar notes which were actually fake. This appears to be a similar case”, SSP said. He said that the Police were still looking into the background and activities of the bookseller.