Kulgam Volleyball Meet from Oct 26

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: District Volleyball Association Kulgam shall be holding three-day championship at Akhran from October 26 to 28 under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K.

The interested clubs and institutions have been requested to confirm their entries before October 24. Clubs can contact Secretary Volleyball Association Kulgam, Nilofar Habib (7889469480) for further details, a handout issued here on Monday informed.