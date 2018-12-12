Kulgam resident found dead 46 days after his abduction

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A man resident of Kulgam district, where seven civilians died in a blast after three terrorists were killed during a gunfight in October this year was found dead on Tuesday morning.
Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat was abducted by unknown gunmen nearly a week after the blast and the gunfight from his Lanoo village on October 27.
The body bearing torture marks was buried in the orchard in Awahatoo village and was recovered by the police, a police official said.
The information was collected during the investigation of the case. The disclosure was made by few persons arrested during the course of the investigation, said the report.
The postmortem is being conducted and further details with regard to the incident would be shared later the official said adding that the body would be handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Using Laxmi Agarwal as lens to tell larger story on acid violence in India: Meghna Gulzar
I’m totally fine: Shahid Kapoor debunks reports of stomach cancer
Rani Mukerji’s next is ‘Mardaani 2’
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 09TH –– 15TH DECEMBER 2018
Do you have a narcissistic parent? Here’s how to know!
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper