Kulgam resident found dead 46 days after his abduction

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A man resident of Kulgam district, where seven civilians died in a blast after three terrorists were killed during a gunfight in October this year was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat was abducted by unknown gunmen nearly a week after the blast and the gunfight from his Lanoo village on October 27.

The body bearing torture marks was buried in the orchard in Awahatoo village and was recovered by the police, a police official said.

The information was collected during the investigation of the case. The disclosure was made by few persons arrested during the course of the investigation, said the report.

The postmortem is being conducted and further details with regard to the incident would be shared later the official said adding that the body would be handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities.