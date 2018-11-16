Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It has been reported that 15 persons including seven civilians are killed in the Kulgam explosion. The explosive went off soon after the killing of three Jaish men. The civilians have lost their life when they were poking into the debris of a building that was damaged in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad militants. The joy of killing three militants is neutralised by the killing of civilians. The civilians courted their own death warrants by not paying heed to the requests of the security forces not to visit the spot till thorough search was done to defuse the explosives, if any, found in the spot. Locals have reportedly blamed the security forces saying that they did not defuse the explosive devices. It is easier to blame the security forces. If the civilians all of a sudden rush to the spot, the security forces will not be in a position to do anything. The eagerness of civilians to rush to the spot where the encounter took place between security forces and the militants has played destructive role. Unfortunately civilians were caught in the crossfire of violence. Security forces need to have free-hand to deal with the situations arising from violence. Disturbance from public will mar the otherwise conducive situations. Blame-game will be of no use.

K.V Seetharamaiah,

Hassan-Karnataka.