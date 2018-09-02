Kuldev Kaliveer Maharaj’s birthday celebrations on Sept 4

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kaliveer Charitable Trust is going to celebrate the birthday of Kuldev Kaliveer ji Maharaj at Kaliveer Bhawan, Sunjwan on September 4, 2018.

Govind Raina, Convenor of the Trust, has decided to hold religious as well as cultural programmes. Besides these, Satsang especially by the renowned singers will also be performed, govind informed.

“Navgrah Devi and Dev Poojan shall also be performed on the auspicious occasion,” he said, adding “Langar will also be organised for the devotees and Prasad shall also be distributed amongst the devotees.”

Raina appealed to the people of Jammu and its surrounding areas to participate in the programme and seek blessings of Kuldev Kaliveer Ji Maharaj.