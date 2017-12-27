Kuldeep listens to people’s grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: Vice Chairman, State Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, Kuldeep Raj Gupta on Wednesday addressed a public gathering in Dnour Jaraln area of Rajouri District .
People appraised Gupta about various demands which include opening of Anganwadi Centre in this area, acute shortage of water in the area and electricity problems .
Gupta gave patient hearing and assured that their demands will be redressed on priority. On the occasion several persons of Ward No 5 joined BJP.
