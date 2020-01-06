Kuldeep holds workers meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: Senior BJP leader and former MoS Vice Chairman State Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking People Jammu and Kashmir Kuldeep Raj Gupta on Monday held a routine monthly workers meeting at BJP office rajouri. Addressing the workers, Gupta stressed them to do party work with interest like family work.

On the occasion workers apprised him that they are getting problems in receiving the installments of PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, Houses under PMAY and other developmental works .

Gupta assured the workers he will personally talk to concerned departments to redress the same. Sarpanch Karan Saral, Capt Baldev Raj Kapil Saral, Parshotam Gupta ,Sardar Harjeet Singh senior BJP leader and others were present on the occasion.