Kudos to Indian wrestler

Dear Editor,

It is very proud moment for India that star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia touched a new high in his career by achieving number one rank in the world in the 65kg category. The 24-year-old Bajrang, who has won five medals this season, including CWG and Asian Games Gold and a Silver at the World Championship, was placed atop the ranking table with 96 points. I extend my deepest congratulations to this young athlete and thank him to make the entire country proud. I expect hopefully that his dream to become number one with a World Championship Gold will come true very soon. I believe his tireless efforts and hardships will take him to peak of success.

Mohd Usmani,

Jammu.