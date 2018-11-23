Kudos to Indian wrestler

Dear Editor,
It is very proud moment for India that star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia touched a new high in his career by achieving number one rank in the world in the 65kg category. The 24-year-old Bajrang, who has won five medals this season, including CWG and Asian Games Gold and a Silver at the World Championship, was placed atop the ranking table with 96 points. I extend my deepest congratulations to this young athlete and thank him to make the entire country proud. I expect hopefully that his dream to become number one with a World Championship Gold will come true very soon. I believe his tireless efforts and hardships will take him to peak of success.
Mohd Usmani,
Jammu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
I’ve never read a script in my career: Sunny Deol
UNICEF appoints Nahid Afrin as ‘Youth Advocate’ for NE
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper