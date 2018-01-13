KU makes 3-2 win against GNA Phagwara in TT

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: University of Kashmir (KU) won their tie against GNA Phagwara 3-2 to make their presence felt on the day-two of the ongoing North Zone Inter-University Table Tennis (M) Tournament, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu on the Campus, here on Friday.

However, host JU was yet to launch their campaign in the zonal level competition. Among the winners in today’s scheduled matches were NCU Gurgaon, KU Kurkshetra, Punjab University Patiala, KR Manglam University Gurgaon and Jamia Milia Islamia University.

The Results: NCU Gurgaon beat CU Mohali 3-0; KU Kurkshetra defeated HPU Shimla 3-0; Punjabi University Patiala blanked Chitkara University Punjab 3-0; KR Manglam University Gurgaon trounced DCRUST Murthal 3-1; University of Kashmir outplayed GNA Phagwara 3-2; Jamia Milia Islamia University beat RML Awadh University Faizabad 3-0.

Earlier, during the day, Vice Chancellor, JU Prof. R.D Sharma witnessed the matches amidst interaction with the teams.

Others present were Dr Dharminder Magotra (JR Finance), Prof. K.A Tarzan, Akhilesh Sharma, Dr Brij Baloria, Ramesh Magotra, Ravish Vaid, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Gagan kumar, Vikas Karlopia, Jai Bharat and P.D Singh.