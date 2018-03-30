Kremlin says Russia did not initiate ‘any diplomatic war’

Moscow: The Kremlin said today it was not Russia that had unleashed a diplomatic war with the West following the mass expulsion of US envoys in retaliation against coordinated moves by Britain and its allies over a spy poisoning.
“Russia did not unleash any diplomatic war,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
“Russia never initiated any exchange of sanctions. (PTI)
