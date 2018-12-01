KPS shooters qualify for National team

Share Share 0 Share

KATHUA: Rupali Katal and Vishal Sharma, rifle shooters of KPS Shooting Club, Barnoti made Kathua and the State proud by qualifying for the National Shooting Team.

Nirmaljit Singh, President of the KPS Shooting Club, informed the press that the Club had sent five of its shooters to the 62nd National Shooting Championship Competition being held at Trivandrum since November 15.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that Rupali Katal and Vishal Sharma have qualified in the national meet and they will be participating in the trials for the National Rifle Team.

They will also be participating in the National Games to be held in Goa in March, 2019.