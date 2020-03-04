KPs seek PM’s intervention on core issues

Kundan Kashmiri

PM/ HM may please intervene to get enactment of law for protection, promotion and development of religious places, shrines and temples of Hindus in Kashmir valley at Par with other religions in the valley like Muslims & Sikhs whose religious property is being presently maintained under law. . Also thorough probe may be made for encroachment and illegal sale of religious properties of KP’s in the valley,

(4) Displaced over-aged KP youths to be be granted ten years age-relaxation for the sake of employment in the JK and centre departments and one time financial help of Rupees 25 lakhs to each over-aged youths who will not be provided with govt Jobs. Besides, three thousand posts under PM Package for displaces KP Youths may kindly be got filed from central government departments, undertakings, railways and other central institutions and to be posted at different places in the country.

(5) Prime-ministers package for displaced Kashmiri Pandits to be de-linked from return to their previous locations in the valley and its benefits to be given at the present locations to all of them. Besides they should be provided benefits of all central and state schemes at par with other community youths of the country.

(6) Distress sale of the KP’s land to be declared null and void, unauthorized occupation and encroachment of land and tampering in revenue records may please be got removed. Besides, proper compensation of damaged orchards, traders, illegal sale of land and other properties is to be given to displaced KP’s at the earliest.

( 7) Skill development centers as well as training & teaching centers, for appearing IIT, IAS and IPS examinations, to be established in camp and non–camp locations of displaced KPs at Jammu and Delhi for victim KP community youths.

(8) Requested for Grant of permission to Hindus to visit Sharda Temple located in Muzfarabad (POK) on proper visa at least twice on the auspicious occasions in a year and this matter is to be taken up with Pakistan Government at the earliest.as well as POK to be recaptured from Pakistan as twice resolved in the Indian Parliament.

(9) Kashmiri Pandit Community to be give proper representation in political as well as non- political institutions and forums of the country in order to give them opportunity to contribute fully towards nations as well as to represent their community problems and other issues.More importantly at least four constituencies in exile to be allotted to displaced KP’s till their return to consolidated place at the “Land of Kashyap” in the valley as well as one seat in Rajsabha.

(10) Facility of Cashless treatment to the patients of displaced KP community residing at Jammu, Delhi,Pune, Banglore and other parts of the country in particular suffering from fatal

diseases.

(11) Proper and full compensation for the damaged and burnt properties,including houses, shops and others during turmoil in the valley.

(12) The development council for Kashmiri Pandits to be constituted so that KP’s could themselves look after and decide about the utilization of funds being sent for them by the centre for their up-liftment and other purposes.

(13) At least Rs.20,000 cash relief per displaced family to be given to coup up with the present price rise. Besides,, traders and shop-keepers of the community may be allotted shops along with interest free loan facility at their present respective localities they reside.

(14) Jagti like township is also constructed in Delhi for the internally displaced Kashmiri Pundits who are residing in rented accommodations and other clusters in Delhi and NCR, having meager income of relief provided by the Govt., till they are consolidatedly rehabilitated in the valley, at the land of Kashyap, as per their wishes and aspirations.

(15) PM Package and other KP employees posted in valley to be adjusted out side Kashmir valley and their salaries to be paid regularly at present locations to save them from starvation, as they have no other other source of income, being displaced people of Kashmir valley. They may be sent back to valley only and after the whole displaced community will be re–settled in Kashmir consolidatedly, as per their choice and at the land of Kashyap.

(16) We request Prime Ministra Modi to have his personal visit to displaced KP camp locations at Jammu to take on spot account of their problems and demands which would ease their pain and feel that some one is here to listen the most suffered victim community of Kashmiri Pandits.

(Concluded)