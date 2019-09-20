KPS organises cleanliness drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In order to promote Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign 2019, launched by Prime Minister with the aim to reinforce sanitation as everyone’s service of plastic waste management, Kartar Public School organised a cleanliness drive and awareness campaign at main market of Barnoti in Kathua. Students undertaken Shramdaan in the streets of Barnoti by collecting plastic waste and also made the common masses and shopkeepers aware to limit the use of Single Use Plastic. They also recited poems and raised slogans on the theme Swachhta Hi Sewa and against single use plastic .

A Nukkad Natak was also presented by the students. Tahir, a PGT teacher from KPS also threw light on the harmful hazards of plastic and its usage. On this occasion Er. Nirmaljeet Singh Amn, Chairman kartar Public School, Harpreet kaur Principal Kartar Public School, BDO Barnoti OD Attri, Sushil Sharma Naib Tehsildar . Sarpanch, Ex. Sarpanch and President Barnoti were also present.