KPS conducts inter-House competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: An inter-House competition was held at Kartar Public School on Thursday as part of regular activities. Poetry recitation for classes 1st to 4th, news reading for classes 5th to 6th and debate for classes 7th to 10th were the areas of competition. Students of different Houses took part in the competition with enthusiasm and the following Houses were adjudged as winners the best: Saraswati House 1st position, Kaveri House 2nd position, Pir Panjal House 3rd position, and Howrah House 4th position.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary-cum-Principal Harpreet Kaur said that such co curricular activities promote creativity, expression and public speaking skills. She congratulated the winners and advised all the students to be ambitious and career oriented.