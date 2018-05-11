KPS celebrates Mothers’ Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Kartar Public School, Barnoti held a special programme on Friday to celebrate Mothers’ Day. Students spoke eulogizing the role of mothers. They recalled that the Mothers’ Day is celebrated around the world on different days to appreciate the role of mothers. Speaking on this occasion, Harpreet Kaur, Secretary-cum-Principal felt that the debt of a mother can never be repaid. Mothers have been held in high esteem throughout the ages in our country. It is our obligation to acknowledge and reciprocate the love of mothers.

Er. Nirmaljit Singh, Chairman of the school said that we should celebrate Mothers’ Day almost every day in letter and spirit. Mothers bring us into this world groom us to become worthy individuals. He advised the students to take care of their parents and to heed to their advice.