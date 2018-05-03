KPS celebrates Labour Day

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Kartar Public School, Barnoti celebrated the International Labour Day on May Day. A special assembly was held on this occasion and students presented skits and speeches. Avleen Kour, a student of eleventh class recalled the international labour movement and traced the growth of rights of the working class.
Er. Nirmaljit Singh, Chairman of KPS advised the students to cultivate the habit of working hard with sincerity. We must appreciate the dignity of labour. No legal work is below the dignity. Harpreet Kour, Secretary-cum-Principal greeted the students on the occasion of May Day and implored the young minds and staff to spread the ideas of equality and fraternity.
