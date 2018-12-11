KPS celebrates Anti Corruption Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Students of Kartar Public School Barnoti held a special assembly and celebrated the Anti Corruption Day on Tuesday. They made speeches on the theme and presented a skit. They stressed on vigilance awareness and anticorruption measures.

Speaking on this occasion, Er. Nirmaljit Singh, Chairman said that people have to vigilant and they should prevent corrupt practices. They must report corrupt practices to the Anti Corruption Bureau and the CBI as well as to vigilance agencies. They should also use the RTI provisions. The Chairman congratulated the students on their zeal.