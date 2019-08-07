KP Sabha hails scrapping of Articles 370, 35A

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The KP Sabha Jammu hailed the historic decision of the Government of India (GoI) to repeal the temporary provisions of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India in order to fully integrate the State of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India. “This decision will change the whole paradigm of governance in this State which has been at the receiving end of terrorist activity for the past three decades and will open new vistas of development and progress for all the three regions of the State. This will also allow the GoI to crush the terrorist activity more effectively thereby ushering in an era of peace and tranquility in this beleaguered State. The long pending demand of Ladakh region to have a Union Territory also stands fulfilled,” K.K Khosa, President KP Sabha Jammu said in a statement issued here.

The Kashmiri Pandit Sabha requested the GOI to now take up the long pending issue of return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits in the land of their forefathers in right earnest in consultation with the representatives of the community which has been suffering in exile for the last 30 years. The Sabha has also appealed to the mainstream leadership of the Valley to see the writing on the wall and welcome this historic moment for the sake of the youth of the State who deserve to be a part of the success story of the Indian nation. History will never forgive those who try to play a negative role at this crucial juncture, he said.