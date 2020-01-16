Koul for immediate relief to snow-hit people in Valley, Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, while expressing concern over difficulties faced by people due to recent snowfall in Valley, has stressed upon the administration to take effective measures for speeding-up operations to clear snow from roads, ensuring supply of essentials, maintaining communication besides providing much needed services to people. Such steps should also be taken on priority in hilly areas of erstwhile Doda district of Jammu, he added.

In a statement issued here, Koul said that recent snowfall in Valley has brought life to a standstill as movement of people has been restricted due to bad weather conditions and it is the duty of the administration to ensure that there is adequate stock of cooking gas, petrol, diesel, necessary food items, uninterrupted supply of electricity in the area. It must be ensured that commodities are available to people not only in districts or towns but also in every other nook and corner of J&K, he added.

Koul also asked for deputing at least one Advisor for Valley to supervise relief operations round the clock, so that normal life comes back on track and people can feel comfortable in taking-up their daily activities.

Koul further said that the administration should also be more vigilant to make sure that National Highway remains open, so that transportation of essential commodities to Valley is not disrupted and there is no black-marketing of food items.