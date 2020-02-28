Kotwal, Yasha hold public interaction camp

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Dr Pawan Kotwal and Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Yasha Mudgal on Thursday took stock of people’s grievances during a public interaction camp at PWD Guest House, Gandhi Nagar. As many as 50 deputations and individuals met the Administrative Secretary and highlighted their grievances. A deputation from Anantnag Kashmir apprised the Principal Secretary about the issue of encroachment of migrant property in the district and called for preservation and protection of the said property. A deputation from the Gram Welfare and Development Society Dableher, R S Pura demanded shifting of Niabat Dablehar from Tehsil Suchetgarh to Tehsil R S Pura as the inhabitants are facing lot of problems due to non-availability of Buses/ Matadors to Niabat Dableher. A deputation from Agra Chak RS Pura demanded removal of encroachments and widening of BRO road from Agra Chak, RS Pura and Arnia areas of Jammu district.
