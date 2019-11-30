Kotwal reviews functioning of Revenue Deptt, progress on DILRMP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Financial Commissioner, Revenue (FCR), Dr Pawan Kotwal on Friday took stock of functioning of the revenue department and reviewed the progress on Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), here at a meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the FC stressed upon the officials to ensure completion of the digitization of revenue record in a time bound manner. Setting deadline, he asked the concerned to complete writing of Jamabandis and digitization of maps by end of this year. He directed the officials to gear up the process and ensure that people are able to reap the benefits soon.

Dr Kotwal appreciated the employees of the department who had completed the writing of Jamabandis on time. He directed the officials to verify the records as per the set rules so that an error-free repository is dedicated for public use.

He further directed them to fully utilize this centrally sponsored scheme to create modern infrastructure at both district and Tehsil levels. He emphasized that modern record rooms should be established at the Tehsil levels so that people avail the services at their doorsteps.

The meeting also discussed the status of formulation of mechanism for systematic placement of records after scanning it district and Tehsil wise. The Financial Commissioner exhorted upon the Regional Directors to monitor the process effectively and properly index and catalogue the records in the Record rooms for its efficient utilization. The meeting was informed that the process of digitization is going on at a brisk pace. It was given out in the meeting that in Jammu division out of the projected 28800000 documents 2289950 have been scanned and 17513725 are quality checked by the authorities. It was further given that the Jamabandis of 2260 revenue villages have been written out of 3734 villages in the Jammu division. The other works like scanning of Revenue Documents, Village Revenue Maps, Digitization of maps and their quality check are some of the tasks taken in hand by the department.

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Kumar assured the FCR that every possible correspondence would be provided to the concerned officers regarding the under process data collection so that record should be completed and maintained within stipulated time frame.