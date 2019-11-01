Kotwal given charge of IG Registration J&K; 79 others as Registrars /Sub Registrars

Bilal Addl IG Kashmir; Rakesh Addl IG Jammu

JAMMU: Following the establishment of Registering Department, the J&K Government on Thursday gave charge of the post of Inspector General of Registration J&K to Pawan Kotwal, Financial Commissioner, Revenue.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Bilal Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, shall hold the charge of the post of Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir; Rakesh Srangal, KAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu; Nazir Ahmad Lone, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Kupwara; Rishpal Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Jammu; Vikas Gupta, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Samba; Ashok Kumar Sharma, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Ramban; Rajinder Kumar Sharma, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Reasi; Gurvinderjeet Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Udhampur; Shabir Hussain Bhat, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Kulgam; Altaf Ahmad Khan, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Pulwama; Pawan Kumar, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Kishtwar; Abdul Aziz Sheikh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Shopian; Sukhdev Singh Samyal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Nowshera; Kishori Lal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Doda; Mohammad Ahsan Mir, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Baramulla; Khurshid Ahmad Shah, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Srinagar; Zahoor Ahmad Mir, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Bandipora; Mushtaq Ahmad, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Budgam; Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Anantnag; Sandesh Kumar Sharma, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Billawar, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Billawar; Ashiq Hussain Lily, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Sopore; Sher Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Rajouri; Malikzada Sheraz-ul-Haq, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Poonch; Ghan Shyam Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Kathua; Surender Mohan Sharma, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kotranka; Tilak Raj, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basohli, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Basohli; Farooq Ahmad Baba, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Ganderbal; Vinod Kumar Behnal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Sunderbani; Krishan Lal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakot, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kalakot; Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhadarwah, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Bhadarwah; Shabir Ahmad Raina, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Tral; Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South), shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Jammu (South); Bilal Mohi-ud-din, IAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Karnah-Tangdhar; Santosh Sukhadeve, IAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Mahore; Abdul Majeed Lone, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Beerwah, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Beerwah; Masarat Hashim, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kangan; Ritu Mahajan, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ghagwal; Mohammad Anwar Banday, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thathri, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Thathri; Dr. Mohammad Tanwir, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thanamandi, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Thanamandi; Rishi Kumar Sharma, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Assar, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Assar; Suresh Chander, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar; Dil Mir, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo; Shabir-ul-Hassan, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gulmarg, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gulmarg (Tangmarg); Ahmad Hussain, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Lolab, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Lolab (Sogam); Ghulam Rasool Wani, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dooru, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Dooru; Satish Kumar, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Jammu (North); Inderjeet Singh, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chatroo, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chatroo; Sushil Kesar, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thuroo, Dharmari, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Thuroo, Dharmari; Chand Kishore Sharma, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chowki Choura; Jagdish Singh, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, R S Pura; Reyaz Ahmad Malik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Uri; Abdul Star, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chenani, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chenani; Hamida Akhter, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (West) (Shalteng); Sammer Naik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Khansahib; Anil Kumar Thakur, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khour, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Khour; Mohammad Abdullah Malik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gurez; Pardeep Singh Chib, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Dudu; Saleem Ahmad, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Surankote; Ashok Kumar, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Katra; Sundeep Singh Bali, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East), shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (East) (Khanyar); Gopal Singh, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Akhnoor; Farukh Qazi, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar; Joginder Singh Jasrotia, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bani, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Bani; Syed Ahmad Kataria, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Zainpora; Umar Shafi Pandit, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Noorabad (D.H. Pora); Aziz Ahmad Rather, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chadoora, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chadoora; Tariq Hussain, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub Registrar, Marh; Syed Naseer Ahmad, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pattan, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Pattan; Chander Parkash, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur; Varunjeet Charak, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padder, Kishtwar, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kishtwar; Pritam Lal Thapa, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gandoh; Zaheer Abass Bhat, KAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Shopian, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Banihal; Ghulam Ahmad Khan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Sumbal; Javed Iqbal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marwah, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Marwah; Owais Mushtaq, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kokernag; Syed Faheem Ahmad Bihaqi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pahalgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Pahalgam; Giasual Haq, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gool, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gool; Sahil Jandyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Mendhar; Andress Peter, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Basantgarh, shall hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Basantgarh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

The Registrars and Sub-Registrars shall exercise the powers of Registration within the jurisdiction defined in S.O. 02 dated October 31, 2019.