Konchok reviews progress on ongoing projects

LEH: To enhance pace in implementation of ongoing development projects in Durbuk Sub-Division, the Executive Councilor Education, Konchok Stanzin took a review meeting with officers of implementing agencies at Headquarters Durbuk Sub-Division here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Councilor Tangtse Tashi Namgyal Yakzi, SDM Durbuk Rigzin Spalgon, CMO Dr Motup Dorjey, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B, Construction, Irrigation & Flood Control and officers of other departments.

During the meeting, each and every scheme under District Plan as well as Centrally Sponsored schemes like BADP, MG NREGA were discussed in detail and their progress status were thoroughly reviewed.

Stanzin, while addressing the meeting, said that Changthang region has comparatively shorter working season and therefore speedy progress on all projects is critically needed to complete works within stipulated timeframe to avoid any cost escalation. He asked officers to put added efforts in implementation of works by resolving all technical issues.