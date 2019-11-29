Kokroo elected President KSS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kashmiri Sahayak Samiti (KSS) Jammu elected R K Kokroo as its President while Prof M K Raina was elected as Vice-President. The entire process was superintended by the Election Commiss-

ioner B N Koul (Retired Superintendent Engineer). Others office bearers elected on the occasion included Prof M K Raina as Vice- President, R K Tikoo as General Secretary, Surinder Munshi as Social & Cultural Secretary and Vipin Pandita as Treasurer of Samiti. Moreover, Prof C L Sadhu, Lokesh Ganjoo, Dr O N Raina, B N Sadhu, G L Koul, Kewal Sher, S K Moza, Anil Wakhloo, B L Koul, S K Bhat, Kulbhushan Koul, Dr Anil Raina and Anil Raina were elected as Executive Committee members.