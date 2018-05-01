Kohli holds public grievance redressal camp in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In order to redress grievances of the general public at their doorsteps, the Minister for Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Abdul Gani Kohli convened a public grievance redressal camp at Doogani Samkar in Rajouri on Tuesday.

People in large numbers hailing from nearby villages participated in the camp and apprised the Minister of their problems and grievances. On the occasion, the public deputations raised several issues related to PDD, PHE, and PWD, agriculture, healthcare and livestock. The Minister assured the public of early redressal of their grievances and directed the officers to take speedy action on the flagged-issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Kohli said that objective behind conducting such camps is to provide a platform to the public for raising their issues and demands. He sought the cooperation of the people in the fast and better execution of ongoing developmental projects. The Minister asked the officers to create awareness among the people about various government-sponsored welfare schemes so that the objective behind launching them would be fulfilled. Director Fisheries R.N. Pandita, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu Dr. Sanjev kumar and Director Animal Husbandry Jammu Dr. Victor Koul besides senior officers of allied departments were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Minister inspected fisheries farm and ornamental hatchery at Dumi Akhnoor. Director Fisheries R.N. Pandita briefed the Minister about the activities being carried out at the farm. On the occasion, two new species of fish-Piaractus brachypomus (Pacu) and Pangasius Hypothalamus (Pangas) – were introduced for development of aquaculture in the State on trial basis.