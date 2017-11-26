Kohli hits double ton as India on course for big victory

Agency
NAGPUR: Skipper Virat Kohli battered a lackadaisical Sri Lanka attack into submission with his fifth double hundred as India piled up a gigantic 610/6 before declaring their first innings on the third day, to literally outbat the island nation in the second Test.
At stumps, Sri Lanka were down in the dumps at 21 for one with another 384 runs required to avoid innings defeat.
The Indian captain scored a majestic 213 — his 19th hundred, en route which he broke a plethora of records in company of Rohit Sharma (102 no), who got a Test ton after four long years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
How ‘Prem Kahani’ helped bring back the romance of Opera House
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper