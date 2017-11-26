Kohli hits double ton as India on course for big victory

Agency

NAGPUR: Skipper Virat Kohli battered a lackadaisical Sri Lanka attack into submission with his fifth double hundred as India piled up a gigantic 610/6 before declaring their first innings on the third day, to literally outbat the island nation in the second Test.

At stumps, Sri Lanka were down in the dumps at 21 for one with another 384 runs required to avoid innings defeat.

The Indian captain scored a majestic 213 — his 19th hundred, en route which he broke a plethora of records in company of Rohit Sharma (102 no), who got a Test ton after four long years.

Kohli breaks world, nat’l records on same day

NAGPUR: India captain Virat Kohli was on a record breaking spree on the third day of the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka as he reached a number of milestone en-route his 19th hundred in longest format. The most significant among them is the world record of most international hundreds in a calendar year as a captain — 10. Kohli hit six ODI and four Test hundreds in 2017. Twice former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had hit nine hundreds across two formats in 2005 and 2006, while former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith also had nine international hundreds to his credit once. On the national front, Kohli now has most number of hundreds by an Indian captain — 12 in all, breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s previous record of 11. As an international captain with minimum 10 hundreds in Tests, Kohli has the best conversion rate — even better than Sir Don Bradman and Michael Clarke. In 31 Tests, where Kohli has been the captain, he has crossed 50-run mark 16 times and converted them into three figures on 12 occasions. This makes it a staggering 75 per cent conversion rate. Both Bradman and Clarke’s conversion rate from 50 to 100 as captains has been 66.66 percent.

Kohli’s brute power combined with Rohit’s lazy elegance made it a head cocktail of entertainment for the Sunday crowd, who were thrilled to bits whenever the Indian skipper reached a milestone. The Sri Lankan bowlers never looked good enough to dismiss Kohli and it required a mistimed shot to see the back of the Indian captain, who got a standing ovation from the 12,000 plus present at the VCA Stadium.