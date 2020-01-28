Kohli Club wins Kabaddi title

SPORTS REPORTER

POONCH: Kohli Club won the Kabaddi event which was part of the one-day sports festival which held at Government Higher Secondary School Chandak under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS).

In the final, Kohli Club defeated Chandak Club 25-19. The Tug of War title went to Chandak Club, who trounced Friends Club 2-1.

The event took place on the directions of the Director General DYSS and under the supervision of District Officer (DYSS), Poonch, Sikander Parvaiz. Also present were Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Mohd Qasim, Mohd Tariq and Manminder Singh.

The competition was officiated by the technical panel including Israr Khan, Faheem Khan, Parvaiz Ahmed and Nazarat Bhatti.