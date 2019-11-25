Knowledge more important than faith to understand Buddha: Dalai Lama

Agency Aurangabad: Knowledge and not just faith is necessary is to understand Buddha and Buddhism, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Sunday. He was addressing the Global Buddhist Congregation here. “Buddhism was born and developed in India itself. Babasaheb Ambedkar played a crucial role in the revival of Buddhism in India in 20th century,” he said. “Acharya Shantirakshit was invited to Tibet after which the movement to study, discuss and creation of literature began there. Tibet has tried to keep this precious literature intact till now,” the Dalai Lama said. “Buddha never said he is a creator. He said knowledge Buddha gained couldn’t be transferred to other human beings.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper