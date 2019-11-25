Knowledge more important than faith to understand Buddha: Dalai Lama

Agency

Aurangabad: Knowledge and not just faith is necessary is to understand Buddha and Buddhism, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Sunday. He was addressing the Global Buddhist Congregation here.

“Buddhism was born and developed in India itself.

Babasaheb Ambedkar played a crucial role in the revival of Buddhism in India in 20th century,” he said.

“Acharya Shantirakshit was invited to Tibet after which the movement to study, discuss and creation of literature began there. Tibet has tried to keep this precious literature intact till now,” the Dalai Lama said.

“Buddha never said he is a creator. He said knowledge Buddha gained couldn’t be transferred to other human beings.