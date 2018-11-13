Know your position in the river of being

Share Share 0 Share 0

Touching the earth may look like a ritual, but it is not necessarily a ritual. There are times when you lie down flat on the earth and you surrender everything. The earth is my mother. I surrender myself entirely to her. I have come from the earth and I will go back to the earth. Lie flat on the grass and be one with the earth. That is touching the earth.

In Plum village (where we live, in France) we practise the three earth touchings. I will first tell you of the first one – which is to connect ourselves with our ancestors and with our children and their children. A vertical line. In the position of earth-touching, you have to get linked to your ancestors and to your children before you stand up. You might use all kinds of methods, like the one I just proposed to you, “Father, I am your daughter, I am your son. Father, I am your continuation; I am you. Ancestors, I am your continuation. Ancestors, father, I vow, I promise that i will try to… end all afflictions, frustrations and open up for freedom and transformation.”

When you bow down like that and touch your ancestors, you see that you have lost your identity as a separated existence. Why? Because you realise your position in the river of being. You are only a continuation, a transition. Above you there are ancestors and below you there are children and grandchildren. So you become one with the river, and suddenly you lose your solitude of being a separated existence, because you know that you are your ancestors; you are your children. You become immortal.

First you might think that some of your ancestors are not to your liking. They made mistakes, did wrong things. Yes, but they are your ancestors. Your parents are your youngest ancestors. They may have done wrong to you and to other people, but they are your parents. You are not perfect. You have done good things, yes, but you have done also wrong things. Who are you not to accept them as your ancestors, as your parents?

The ancestors, I know, some of you are perfect. I can look up to as my example, but some of you were weak and have made mistakes, but I recognise all of you as my ancestors. Because in myself, I realise that I have strength and also weaknesses. I also make mistakes. I also make people suffer; so who am I not to accept you? So you accept your parents, you accept your ancestors. So you feel much better.

If you suffer because of your children: first you think that your children will do exactly what you tell them to do, but finally you find out that they have their own ideas, their own desires and they do things not to your liking at all. You feel a distance, a separation between you and them.