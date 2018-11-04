KNIT students participate in ‘Rise in J&K 2018 Experience’ exhibition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sixteen students from Kotwal National Institute of Teaching (KNIT) participated in ‘Rise in Jammu and Kashmir 2018 Experience’ a 3-day exhibition held at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, here.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Member Parliament Rajya Sabha, Shamsher Singh Manhas on November 1, 2018.

On the concluding today, Knitians displayed working and other model focussing on various schemes of the government. On the spot pencil sketch making by Pawan Rajesh pulled huge crowds. Models of solar panel, women empowerment, highest railway arch bridge and working models of vacuum cleaner, water level alarm were the other attractive displays by KNIT students. Manish Kumar awarded the participating students.