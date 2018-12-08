KNIT Group of Schools celebrates Annual Day

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: KNIT Group of Schools, Jammu on Saturday celebrated Annual Day in the premises of KNIT Green Model Academy, Gajesingh Pura, Sangrampur, here.

Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairman JK Board of School Education was the Chief Guest who inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. M.L Bhat welcomed the gathering.

Komal Kotwal, Principal Green Model Academy presented the annual report followed by cultural programme presented by the students. Ganesh Vandana, Dance on Dharti Sunehri, Kashmiri, Ladakhi, Rajasthani Dances, Vande Matrem, Kud Dance was a colourful Guldasta of Indian culture and heritage.

Skit on the life of Aanandi Bai Joshi was presented by Riya who performed the role of Anandi and Sudanshu Manhas in the role of Anandi’s husband. Maiden issue of the school magazine ‘Vision’ was also released by the Chief Guest. The students who had brought laurels to the school in academics and other co-curricular activities were felicitated on the occasion.

Chairman KNIT, Prof J.L Kotwal, while congratulating everyone expected the Chairman BOSE Prof Veena Pandita to do justice to all regions of the State.

Prof Pandita recalled her memories with Prof Kotwal, when she had a chance to work under his guidance and supervision. She hoped and expected that KNIT will remain to its name. She declared that the future of the students was safe and secure in KNIT under Prof Kotwal.

She advised the parents and teachers to spend time with their kids and students.

Secretary KNIT Group of Schools, in her speech at the release of the magazine, said that KNIT is a vision of Prof Kotwal’s dedication, sincerity on one hand and service to the economically backward and underprivileged class of the society.