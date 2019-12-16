KKHMS highlights grievances of Kashmiri migrants

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A joint meeting of Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha (KKHMS), Kashmiri Khatri Yuvak Sabha and Displaced Kashmiri Unemployed Youth Union was held here on Sunday to discuss various issues confronting Kashmiri migrants.

During the meeting, Ramesh Chander Mahajan, President KKHMS raised serious concern over problems being faced by Kashmiri migrant community. The Sabha urged the government to enhance monthly relief of Rs 7,500 per soul with free medical aid; fill-up pending recruitment for all posts under PM Employment Package, advertise remaining posts under PM package, holding on-spot police forces recruitment drive; announcement of additional 35,000 posts in government department from class-IV to higher posts, reservation of 10 seats each in all categories of civil service examination for migrants; restoration of properties encroached by anti-social elements in Kashmir Valley besides providing one-time compensation of Rs 25 lakh to over-aged youth.

Others present on the occasion included Chaman Lal Najawan, Suraj K Badhwan, Mohan K Kholi; Vinoo Khera, Vickey, Monu Kumar, Kirti Kumar, Ashok K Kapoor, Satish Kapoor, Madan Lal Wadhawan, Sunny Tandon, Akshay Sehgal and R K Suri.