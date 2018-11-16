KKHMS deputation meets Chief Election Commissioner

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A deputation of Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha (KKHMS) led by its President Ramesh Chander Mahajan met Chief Election Commissioner, J&K and apprised him of the problems being faced by the Kashmiri migrants and general public.

The delegation urged upon the Chief Election Commissioner to organize enrolment campaign for migrants and general public for inclusion of new souls, correction, removal of errors, fresh registration, photo improvement in the existing roll and issuance of EPIC voter card.

The delegation further demanded extension of date from November 16 so that eligible voter may not be deprived of his franchise to avoid any inconvenience. The Chief Election Commissioner J&K gave patient hearing to the deputation and assured that their demand will be redressed shortly.