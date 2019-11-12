KKHMS deputation calls on CEO J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha (KKHMS) led by President Ramesh Chander Mahajan called on the Chief Electoral Officer J&K and submitted a charter of demands.

Mahajan said that there is lot of feeling of alienation and resentment amongst seven lakh Kashmiri migrants, as no member of the community has been considered in council of ministers since 1947. “Since 1990, no successive Government has framed any concrete policy to bring normalcy and rehabilitate migrants back to Kashmir Valley, whose condition has become worst at present. Kashmiri Migrants community feels that their political status is nowhere in J&K State,” he said.

To represent seven lakh minority migrants, the Sabha sought reservation of five MLA seats in newly formed Union Territory of J&K and one reserved seat each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The CEO J&K gave them a patience hearing and assured that all the highlighted demands will be looked into.