Kissan Tehreek protests anti-farmer policies of Govt

R S PURA: A number of farmers from Jammu Region, under the banner of Jammu & Kashmir Kissan Tehreek, which is affiliated with All India Kissan Sabha, staged a protest in front of SDM Office RS Pura and submitted a memorandum of demands.

The memorandum, highlighting demands such as procurement of paddy through government compensation of damaged paddy crops due to heavy rains and hailstorm, free supply of electricity for water pumps for the irrigation purpose; compensation of Rs 5,000 per Kanal to the farmers, whose crops has totally damaged.

Earlier raising serious concern, Kishore Kumar, State president of J&K Kissan Tehreek, said that the government policies resulted in increasing inputs cost and lack of remuneration prices along with natural calamities have made the agriculture a loss – making venture consequently putting the lives of peasants, agriculture workers and artisan in serious distress.

Those who spoke on this occasion, included Om Parkash, Seva Ram, Dharm Singh, Jagdish Chander, Bawa Ram, Master Barita Ram, Subadar Bawa Ram, Mangat Ram and Mohinder Singh.